Lil Durk Brings "All My Life" Across The Globe With Burna Boy Remix

After riding the wave of his summer hit “All My Life,” Lil Durk is back with two renditions of the effort. The original collaboration with J. Cole climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Today (Oct. 13), the Chicago rapper took the single international with a remix pack. The updated versions feature guest spots from K-Pop sensation Stray Kids and Afro-fusion pioneer Burna Boy.

On the new cut, the Nigerian singer crooned, “If you put me on the remix, I go first. They told me it was when it really wasn’t. So it wasn’t me who was f**kin’ up. Head f**ked up as a young buck. Seven years couldn’t leave my continent. Came to America, sell out stadiums, and turn up. At any time.”

Durk and Cole’s original verses remain intact in Burna’s rework of the song. However, the North Carolina native’s contributions are absent from Stray Kids’ version.

The “AHHH HA” rapper opened up about working with Cole during his June interview with Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis. He explained, “It’s so crazy because we’d been talking for, like, two years, and he’d always be like, ‘Send me a record.’ And I’m like, ‘I gotta find the right record.’ I’m glad I waited two years. In my eyes, he a legend. If you have a chance to do a song with a legend, it be like, will you send them something just to send it, just to say you got one, or you gon’ make it stick?”

He continued, “So that’s why I never just sent him a record. ‘Cause I’m like, ‘I want something that’s gon’ stick.’ As soon as I did the record, he was the first person to pop in my head. Like, I got it. I believe in timing. Timing is everything.”

Outside of his own solo material, Durk appeared on Sexyy Red’s “Hellcats SRTs 2” in September. He also worked with GloRilla, Don Toliver, Trippie Redd, and Kid Cudi this year.