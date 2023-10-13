News Steve Jennings / Contributor via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Her Next Album Will Be Self-Funded: "I Have No Label Right Now" / 10.13.2023

Megan Thee Stallion is seemingly gearing up for new music, as revealed by her latest social media posts. On Thursday (Oct. 12), the rapper tweeted a three-second video featuring her baring snake fangs. The caption read, “Let’s begin.”

Subsequently, she shared a trio of images collectively spelling “Act One” on Instagram. The first displayed a white serpent coiled on a hand and a close-up of Megan’s face. In another photo dump, her wrists were encircled with thorny bracelets.

In the comment sections, one fan wrote, “Wait, music or Hottieween? I’m fine with either!” Another shared, “Queen of Halloween. I’m so hyped to see what you’re gonna do this year.”

In a clip reposted by The Neighborhood Talk today (Oct. 13), Megan shared that she’ll be solely funding her upcoming project. The news arrived amid legal turmoil with Carl Crawford’s 1501 Certified over contract disputes.

Megan shared, “This part of my album is definitely very much funded by Megan Thee Stallion because we’re trying to get off [1501 Certified]. I have no label right now, and we’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pockets. So, the budget is coming from me. Motherf**kin’ Hot Girl Productions.”

She continued, “We in my pockets, Hotties, so let’s do our big one… I’m so excited to be doing something for the first time independent since it was just me and my mama. [I’m] so excited because it’s really just me this go-round until we sign to a new label. I don’t want to sign to a new label right now because I just want to do it myself until I’m completely out of [this deal].”

The past few months saw the rapper easing back into her career following the trial and subsequent 10-year prison sentencing of Tory Lanez. The Toronto native was convicted of shooting her in 2020.

She has recently dropped “Out Alpha The Alpha,” which serves as the lead single from the film D**ks: The Musical, in which she co-stars. Megan plays Gloria Masters, described as “a powerhouse woman who seeks to rally fellow females to join her in dismantling the patriarchy and outdoing the males of the world.”

Additionally, the Houston native partnered with Cardi B for “Bongos” in September. The pair performed it at the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards the following month.