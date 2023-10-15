News Photo:Marcelo Hernandez / Stringer via Getty Images Drake Bets $850K On Logan Paul And Loses Despite Him Winning The Fight / 10.15.2023

Drake bet $850,000 that Logan Paul would beat Dillon Danis in the sixth round of their highly anticipated boxing match. Although Paul won the match, it ended in a disqualification, which canceled The Boy’s chance of winning over $1.3 million. The Paul vs. Danis match occurred in Manchester on Saturday (Oct. 14).

From the beginning of the fight, it seemed Danis had no chance to win. Paul dominated the fight until his opponent decided to sneak in a guillotine-style choke on the famed YouTuber-turned-boxer, leading to an all-out melee between the two camps.

Both teams hopped in the ring after Danis made good on his promise leading up to the must-see fight. The chatty boxer told reporters, “I’m going to choke him out. Who’s going to stop me?” Many did not believe he would attempt the illegal move during the fight.

After the fight, Danis tweeted, “Sorry you lost that [$]850K, @Drake. Never bet against a dawg.” Earlier in the month, he tweeted, “850 on my head is disrespect,” a clever play on Drake’s famous song “I’m Upset.”

Sorry you lost that 850k @Drake never bet against a dawg. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 15, 2023

The “Rich Baby Daddy” emcee is known for his excitement around gambling, especially sports betting. Earlier this year, the Canadian star backed Logan Paul’s brother Jake in his fight against Tommy Fury but lost a significant $400,000 when Jake fell short of expectations. Responding to this loss with humor during a post-match press conference, Jake stated, “This is Drake’s fault! Drake, bro! Why did you do this to me? Nah, it’s my fault, but $400,000 is nothing to him.”

Fans have always joked about the “Drake Curse” since the popular music figure began to support various sports teams and players publicly. His connection with sports has been around since the beginning of his career. His recent album For All the Dogs boasted Kevin Durant as an A&R in the credits. His newest chain pays homage to all of the major sports teams in his hometown of Toronto.