Offset Says, "You Gotta Make Some Noise" To Resonate With Today's Music Fans

After releasing SET IT OFF last Friday (Oct. 13), Offset is keeping the moment going. The rapper dropped the music video for the LP’s standout cut “HOP OUT THE VAN” on Monday (Oct. 16) with more content seemingly in the works as a part of the project’s rollout.

In a profile with Sharp Magazine published today (Oct. 17), the Atlanta native provided insights into his journey as an artist, emphasizing the evolving nature of albums and the importance of fan interactions. Drawing a parallel between Michael Jackson’s shift with Off The Wall and his sophomore project, Offset described the body of work as a significant marker of his solo career.

“Albums got to the point where people were just dropping whatever music and would get away with it, but now, it’s not like that,” he told the publication. “You gotta put that work in. You gotta tell a story. It’s gotta be the full package — people want to know why they should tune into you.”

When asked what it takes to resonate with the modern-day listener, Offset replied, “Make noise, man. You gotta make some noise.”

Furthermore, the rapper underscored the value of tuning into fan feedback to enhance his work. Acknowledging his daily engagement with comments on social media, he said, “I read my comments, to be honest.”

Offset continued, “I’m very open to opinions and to what people say. I know some people say that they don’t look at it, but I look at it because I feel like my fans are letting me know what I should do and not do. It’s important to be communicating with your fans because they see s**t that you don’t see.”

SET IT OFF hit streaming platforms last week with a whopping 21 songs and features from Cardi B, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Latto, and Young Nudy, to name a few. Listen to the project below.