Usher Receives Key To The City Of Las Vegas / 10.18.2023

On Tuesday (Oct. 17), Usher received the key to Las Vegas. He attended a ceremony hosted by city Councilman Cedric Crear and Mayor Carolyn Goodman, where they declared the date as Usher Raymond Day. The accolade came on the heels of the musician’s 45th birthday and ahead of his anticipated Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show next year.

“Councilman, thank you so much for this momentous moment. I know the efforts that go into doing something like this, and I don’t take it for granted,” he began. “I wanna thank you for your belief in the future and your ability to be able to recognize those things that actually do grow your city. I am someone who is now just contributing by way of entertainment, but also to the heartbeat of the city.”

Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, the “Boyfriend” singer moved to Atlanta to pursue his passion for music. His Las Vegas residency, which kicked off in July 2021, was a catalyst in reviving live entertainment after the pandemic’s stranglehold.

“This was the groundswell for the belief that we would get back to the norm that we know we needed,” Usher stated. He also thanked Goodman for embracing his Lovers & Friends Festival and hinted at future philanthropic plans for the city, particularly aimed at underserved communities.

During the ceremony, Councilman Crear lauded the musician’s show as “the hottest ticket in [town]” and described him as an “incredible brand ambassador for Las Vegas.” He continued, “I don’t know if you really comprehend this, but for the first time in the history of the NFL, the Super Bowl is going to be here in Las Vegas… How fitting is it that the entertainment for the halftime show is gonna be — and we already claimed you, my man — is our own Usher Raymond. And we know you’re gonna do us proud.”

Usher’s Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show performance is slated to take place on Feb. 11, 2024 at the Allegiant Stadium.