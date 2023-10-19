News Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Reaches Settlement With Former Label After Extensive Legal Battle / 10.19.2023

Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment reached an agreement, marking the end of a three-year legal battle.

According to an article published by Billboard today (Oct. 19), attorneys for the rapper’s former record label revealed that the two parties “mutually reached a confidential settlement.” They shared, “Both Megan and 1501 are pleased to put this matter behind them and move forward with the next chapter of their respective businesses,” with President Carl Crawford wishing the Houston native “the very best in her life and career.”

In 2020, the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker accused the company of locking her into an “unconscionable” deal in 2018. According to Megan, it wasn’t until she signed a management arrangement with Roc Nation in 2019 that she understood the full extent of her agreement’s shortcomings.

Furthermore, the dispute expanded into numerous licit skirmishes. Megan previously filed a lawsuit claiming that 1501 was unwilling to recognize 2021’s Something for Thee Hotties as an official album — a critical factor as she had to produce three under her contract. In response, the record label counterclaimed that the project fell short of the requirement since it only contained 29 minutes of original material.

In December 2022, a judge decreed that a jury trial would be needed to resolve the matter, although it was indefinitely delayed.

Amid overcoming those challenges, the rapper seemed focused on her next steps. Last week, during an Instagram Live session, she mentioned, “I have no label right now, and we’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pockets. So, the budget is coming from me. Motherf**kin’ Hot Girl Productions.”

She added, “I’m so excited to be doing something for the first time independent since it was just me and my mama. [I’m] so excited because it’s really just me this go-round until we sign to a new label.”

Last Thursday (Oct. 21), Megan also teased the possibility of upcoming music through social media posts featuring the words “Act One.”