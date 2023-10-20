News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Jason Mendez / Contributor via Getty Images, and Steve Jennings / Contributor via Getty Images BIA, Muni Long, And Tyla Join 2023 ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit Lineup / 10.20.2023

The ESSENCE Girls United (GU) Disruptor Summit is slated to return to Atlanta, Georgia on Nov. 11.

Designed as a haven for young Black women, girls, and gender-expansive youth, this year’s event is packed with panels, networking opportunities, and live activations. The theme, “The Era of Disruption,” calls for Gen Z and millennials to use their influence in innovative ways that reflect the multifaceted Black experience.

It will be held at the PC&E sound stage from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET. Announced on Thursday (Oct. 19), the lineup includes Jodie and Jordyn Woods, South African singer-songwriter Tyla, and other notable names.

A live taping of “If Not for My Girls” is among the summit’s key segments. Cast members BIA, Muni Long, and Pretty Vee are slated to provide industry insights. Additional offerings include workshops and discussions led by figures such as Caroline Wanga, the president and CEO of ESSENCE Ventures. Topics will range from mental health with Dr. Jess to activism, particularly focusing on the upcoming 2024 elections.

“The 2023 summit will celebrate and highlight the powerful voices and creativity among today’s youth as we come together to fellowship around topics and issues ranging from wellness to fashion and culture. ‘The Era of Disruption’ aims to bring GU audiences to the forefront as we collectively amplify the power of unity,” Rechelle Dennis, co-creator of ESSENCE Girls United, explained in a press statement.

She continued, “ESSENCE GU continues to embrace the values of empowerment and leadership. With a strong focus on personal development, intellectual growth, and societal change, our initiative has been meticulously curated to inspire young women and girls, creating a ripple effect of disruptors.”

In related news, BIA released her REALLY HER EP in July. Last month, she announced “The Really Her Tour” featuring Lakeyah and Lebra Jolie as opening acts. It’s slated to end on Oct. 30 in Santa Ana, California.