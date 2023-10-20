New Music Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images, and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Nicki Minaj References OceanGate In Freestyle Over Drake And Chief Keef's "All The Parties" / 10.20.2023

Nicki Minaj took to her official YouTube channel today (Oct. 20) to drop a freestyle over Drake and Chief Keef’s hit “All the Parties.” The surprise move served as a lead-up to her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2, set to release on Nov. 17.

The “Super Bass” artist allowed the song’s initial verse and chorus to play before entering with her own bars. “These b**ches don’t want beef, chef, hold the steak. These b**ches don’t want smoke; say ‘no’ to vape. I get these b**ches scramblin’ when I throw the bait. One sub kill five b**ches, OceanGate,” she rapped on the track.

The aforementioned lyrics were a nod to a submarine that imploded during a voyage to the Titanic in June. It killed all five people on board, including the company’s CEO, Stockton Rush. Authorities suspended their exploration and commercial operations for the missing submersible the following month.

Elsewhere, Minaj seemingly referenced another single of her’s titled “Big Difference” with the line “Like three hunnids blue.” She initially teased it during her 2023 MTV Video Music Awards performance in September.

This unofficial collaboration arrived after Drake hinted at Minaj’s involvement in his own album, For All The Dogs, during a tour stop on July 8. However, when the project debuted on Oct. 6, the New York rapper was conspicuously missing from the 23-song setlist. Her freestyle serves as a consolation, allowing YMCMB fans to revel in a new, albeit unofficial, joint effort between the two.

On Oct. 12, Minaj took to Twitter to engage her fanbase by posting a poll to decide her next Pink Friday 2 surprise. When the freestyle option led the votes, she humorously responded, “[I don’t] feel like doing no freestyle right now, my G! Go vote, y’all!” Eventually, she dropped “Bahm Bahm,” which was revealed to be a throwaway track from the album.

Pink Friday the 13th — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 12, 2023

This year has been active for Minaj, who released solo tracks such as “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” and “Last Time I Saw You.” She’s also collaborated with artists like Ice Spice, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Kim Petras.