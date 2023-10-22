News Photo:Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images NLE Choppa Speaks Out For The First Time Since Alleged Disappearance / 10.22.2023

Sunday (Oct. 22) morning, NLE Choppa broke his multiday silence on social media to thank fans for their concerns after his mother and management posted messages asking about his whereabouts.

Choppa’s mother, Angela Potts, even called Kai Cenat during his livestream to ask if he knew about her son’s current location. In a written statement on social media, the “Shotta Flow” rapper said, “I appreciate you all showing concern, but the missing narrative is not cool, especially knowing that people go missing every day. I took a little time to get back to my roots, but trust I am all good.”

He continued the post by saying, “Apologies to anyone that was worried. We don’t run from battles; we take them up, chin up. I’M BACK.” He signed the message 2019Chop, which alludes to the fans who claim they want the old NLE Choppa back.

This odd post comes shortly after the young Memphis emcee was going back and forth with trolls on social media. After he posted a peace sign on his social media using the song “See You Again” by Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa with a black screen, his mother shared that she could not reach her son.

“Y’all help me pray over my child,” Potts wrote. “I ain’t talked to this boy in hours; he usually doesn’t do this. One thing I know about my son is that he doesn’t go ghost for any reason. If you all hear from him, PLEASE CONTACT ME ASAP!”

While many on social media shared positive words and kind sentiments, Potts shortly reached back out, claiming that she could get in touch with him again. On Saturday (Oct. 21), she provided a positive update, “Thank you for the PRAYERS and SUPPORT,” she wrote. “Choppa’s okay. He just needed a minute but didn’t communicate it to his loved ones.”