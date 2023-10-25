News Sean Zanni / Contributor via Getty Images and Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images Usher Invites WNBA Star A'ja Wilson To Las Vegas Residency After Missing Championship Parade / 10.25.2023

Today (Oct. 25), Usher congratulated WNBA star A’ja Wilson after she led the Las Vegas Aces to their second straight championship. Unable to attend the team’s parade, the R&B legend invited Wilson to his residency, My Way, in a video message to Twitter.

Usher said, “Shoutout to the defending champs, the Vegas Aces — A’ja Wilson, I got yo’ message. I see you. I hear you. Couldn’t be at the parade, but wanted to send this out to you to say congratulations and all the lovely ladies that, once again, did it again.”

He continued, “Come see me do it my way here in Vegas. We stick together. We love one another. Congratulations on this day, and I’ll see you soon.”

Wilson expressed her excitement with a GIF of a woman passing out. Her teammates also reacted, questioning if the musician’s call to action was for the whole team. Point guard Sydney Colson jokingly tweeted, “A’ja hit us in the group chat talking about WE are invited to go see Usher, but now that I’m seeing the video… SHE was invited. Which is cool, that’s fine! But why lie to [your] teammates?”

A’ja hit us in the group chat talkin bout WE are invited to go see Usher, but now that I’m seeing the video…SHE was invited. Which is cool, that’s fine! But why lie to ur teammates? 💔 — Sydney Colson (@SydJColson) October 25, 2023

During the WNBA Finals, Wilson became the first player to score at least 20 points and grab 15 rebounds in a game. She said, “This is what it’s all about, to have your name etched in history right now with other teams. We never gave up, and this is a moment that we need to celebrate. This is a moment that not a lot of people get a chance to do it, and for us to do it shorthanded, it is truly amazing. It just makes winning that much better.”

Meanwhile, Usher has been making headlines all month. He was given the key to the city of Las Vegas on Oct. 17. Last week, “Good Good” collaborator Summer Walker also came to one of his shows.

On Monday’s (Oct. 23) airing of “The Breakfast Club,” Charlamagne Tha God jokingly called the singer a “terrorist” after he sang to the radio host’s wife. Jennifer Lopez, Doja Cat, and Jessica Alba were reportedly in attendance.