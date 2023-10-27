News Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images and Arturo Holmes/MG23 / Contributor via Getty Images Taylor Swift Thanks Kendrick Lamar For Re-Recording "Bad Blood (Remix)" Verse / 10.27.2023

Today (Oct. 27), Taylor Swift praised Kendrick Lamar for re-recording his verse on her “Bad Blood (Remix).” The new version appears in the deluxe edition of the pop singer’s re-released album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Swift took to social media to share her appreciation. “Watching [Kendrick Lamar] create and record his verses on the ‘Bad Blood (Remix)’ was one of the most inspiring experiences of my life. I still look back on this collaboration with so much pride and gratitude for the ways Kendrick elevated the song and the way he treats everyone around him.”

The tweet continued, “Every time the crowds on ‘The Eras Tour’ would chant his line, ‘You forgive, you forget, but you never let it… Go,’ I smiled. The reality that Kendrick would go back in and re-record ‘Bad Blood’ so that I could reclaim and own this work I’m so proud of is surreal and bewildering to me.”

Originally released in 2015, the video for Swift’s “Bad Blood (Remix)” amassed a whopping 1.5 billion views on YouTube. Directed by Joseph Kahn, it also contained cameos from Zendaya and Selena Gomez.

Earlier this year, Lamar teased new music via his burner account on Instagram. The rapper posted footage of frequent collaborator and producer Bridgeway wearing a bonnet. In another clip, the “Money Trees” hitmaker could be heard saying ad-libs while the beatmaker was making instrumentals.

In May, the Compton native dropped “The Hillbillies” with Baby Keem. The accompanying visuals showed the duo globe-trotting and hanging out with Tyler, The Creator at the Dodger Stadium in LA. The location was also revealed to be the venue for Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival on Nov. 11 and 12, where Lamar is slated to perform.

In 2022, the music icon shared his fifth and final studio album with Top Dawg Entertainment. Titled Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, it boasts features from Blxst, Amanda Reifer, Kodak Black, Ghostface Killah, and Sampha, among others.