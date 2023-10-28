A'ja Wilson + Usher

Photo:Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images and Denise Truscello / Contributor via Getty Images

A'ja Wilson And The Las Vegas Aces Have A Blast At Usher's Residency

By Ahmad Davis
  /  10.28.2023

Friday (Oct. 27) night, WNBA Finals MVP A’ja Wilson took Usher up on his offer to see his residency after the Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty for the WNBA championship title.

The team was extremely excited to celebrate with the “Confessions” singer. On Wednesday (Oct. 25), Usher said, “Shoutout to the defending champs, the Vegas Aces — A’ja Wilson, I got yo’ message. I see you. I hear you. [I] couldn’t be at the parade but wanted to send this out to you to say congratulations and all the lovely ladies that, once again, did it again.”

He continued, “Come see me do it my way here in Vegas. We stick together. We love one another. Congratulations on this day, and I’ll see you soon.” Wilson initially wanted to see the R&B legend at the championship parade following their dynamic win.

The team is being applauded on social media for their ability to party and have fun. One user on social media said, “The Las Vegas Aces done turnt that WHOLE USHER CONCERT TF OUT! They let them onstage knowing they was gonna go crazy. Y’all say thank you, Usher,” while posting the entire team onstage dancing for the crowd.

After the concert, Wilson posted, “The 2023 Aces are a legendary team like for so many reasons. Goated [for real].” She posted it shortly before reposting the video of her team turning up onstage.

Wilson was serenaded onstage a few nights after Summer Walker was a special guest at the must-see “My Way” residency.

News
A'ja Wilson
Usher

TRENDING
News

Nicki Minaj Reschedules 'Pink Friday 2' For Her Birthday

Pushed back to Dec. 8, Nicki Minaj shared, “I have never in my life been ...
By Malcolm Trapp
10.25.2023
News

JT Explains Why She Threw Her Phone At Lil Uzi Vert During 2023 BET Awards

During “The Breakfast Club,” JT explained, “It was never about another artist because an artist ...
By Malcolm Trapp
10.26.2023
News

Tyler, The Creator Calls Out YouTube Over Shorts: "If I Wanted TikTok, I Would Get One"

YouTube’s current state has many users frustrated with its UX, including Tyler, the Creator.
By Malcolm Trapp
10.25.2023
News

Brent Faiyaz Announces 'Larger Than Life' Featuring ASAP Rocky, Coco Jones, And More

Brent Faiyaz’s upcoming LP also contains guest appearances from Missy Elliott, Babyface Ray, and others.
By Malcolm Trapp
10.26.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories