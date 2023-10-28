News Photo:Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images and Denise Truscello / Contributor via Getty Images A'ja Wilson And The Las Vegas Aces Have A Blast At Usher's Residency / 10.28.2023

Friday (Oct. 27) night, WNBA Finals MVP A’ja Wilson took Usher up on his offer to see his residency after the Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty for the WNBA championship title.

The team was extremely excited to celebrate with the “Confessions” singer. On Wednesday (Oct. 25), Usher said, “Shoutout to the defending champs, the Vegas Aces — A’ja Wilson, I got yo’ message. I see you. I hear you. [I] couldn’t be at the parade but wanted to send this out to you to say congratulations and all the lovely ladies that, once again, did it again.”

He continued, “Come see me do it my way here in Vegas. We stick together. We love one another. Congratulations on this day, and I’ll see you soon.” Wilson initially wanted to see the R&B legend at the championship parade following their dynamic win.

CONGRATULATIONS @LVAces 👏🏾 @_ajawilson22 I wish I could’ve been there, but pull up to my show…I got U. https://t.co/FQuvt1gOPl pic.twitter.com/4aZKYfeyuz — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) October 25, 2023

The team is being applauded on social media for their ability to party and have fun. One user on social media said, “The Las Vegas Aces done turnt that WHOLE USHER CONCERT TF OUT! They let them onstage knowing they was gonna go crazy. Y’all say thank you, Usher,” while posting the entire team onstage dancing for the crowd.

The Las Vegas Aces done turnt that WHOLE USHER CONCERT TF OUT! They let them on stage knowing they was gonna go crazy👏🏽👏🏽y’all say thank you Usher! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/13BJReBG95 — Chermaine💫 (@Cher_The_Actor) October 28, 2023

After the concert, Wilson posted, “The 2023 Aces are a legendary team like for so many reasons. Goated [for real].” She posted it shortly before reposting the video of her team turning up onstage.

The 2023 Aces are a legendary team like for sooooo many reasons 😂 goated fr — A’ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) October 28, 2023

Wilson was serenaded onstage a few nights after Summer Walker was a special guest at the must-see “My Way” residency.