News Photo:Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images The Judge In Young Dolph's Murder Trial Was Removed For Alleged Unfair Treatment / 10.28.2023

On Friday (Oct. 27), Fox 13 Memphis News reported, “The trial over the murder of the renowned rapper Young Dolph has taken an unexpected turn now that Judge Lee Coffee, who was initially presiding over the case, has been ordered to step down by the Court of Criminal Appeals.”

This is another development in the already complex case that has been the topic of conversation around the hip hop community. Almost two years ago, in November 2021, Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis as he shopped for cookies at his favorite bakery, Makeda’s Homemade Cookies.

Shortly after the incident, four individuals — Justin Johnson, Jermarcus Johnson, Cornelius Smith, and Hernandez Govan — were charged in connection with his murder. Since the beginning of the case, there has been tension between Judge Coffee and Justin. The riff allegedly started when Justin, also known by his rap name Straight Drop, released the track “No Statements” from jail last year on YouTube.

Once the song was released, Coffee ordered that Justin be placed on administrative isolation. The judge made this order without Justin doing anything against the law. Shortly after the decision was made, the Court of Criminal Appeals claimed that “it would appear to a reasonable person that Judge Coffee has a prejudice of a personal character directed at the defendant.” The court is reportedly looking for a new judge to preside over the case.

This summer, Joshua Taylor, also known as CEO Teezy, a person of interest in the case, was found shot to death on June 14, ABC 24 reported. Taylor found himself in the middle of the Dolph investigation earlier this year with accusations including considerable property theft and the possession of a prohibited weapon. However, he and another person of interest, 26-year-old Devin Burns, were never officially declared suspects in the Memphis rapper’s murder.