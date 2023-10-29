News Photos: Earl Gibson III / Stringer via Getty Images,Rick Kern / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images DJ Akademiks Chimes In After GloRilla And Kai Cenat Go Back And Forth / 10.29.2023

Sunday (Oct. 29) morning, DJ Akademiks sent off a flurry of tweets directed at GloRilla following her seemingly playful back-and-forth exchange with Kai Cenat. The podcast host and streamer did not hold back while addressing the “Tomorrow” emcee and the CEO of her label, Yo Gotti.

In the first post, he mentioned, “GloRilla is a f**king idiot. She really thinks Kai Cenat is locked up. Her label must have humbled her stupid a** in realizing… you ain’t bigger than the program, and Kai Cenat is valued way more than you. She tried to cop a plea to him but tried to diss me in the process. LMAO.”

Glorilla is a F*cking Idiot.. She really think Kaicenat is locked up. Her label must have humbled her stupid ass in realizing… Bih.. u aint bigger than the program.. and Kaicenat is valued way more than u. She tried to cop a plea to him but tried to diss me in the process. LMAO — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) October 29, 2023

In a follow-up post, Akademiks stated, “GloRilla is officially a GOOFY. She said her and Kai Cenat’s beef is some street s**t lol. This chick is literally delusional… Yo Gotti, deactivate her Twitter. [GloRilla], [you’re] a f**king moron. LMAO. You have street beef with KAI CENAT?”

GloRilla responded to his post, saying, “Telly tubby looking a** b**ch you never know what you talking about.” Later, she followed up, saying, “Akademiks, you or yo hoe can’t whoop me, and I’ll put [$]100K on that, pooh bear looking a** b**ch. You got [the] right one [this] time.” She continued on by seemingly addressing him by emphatically stating, “Stop speaking on millionaires, b**ch.”

Telly tubby looking ass bitch you never know what you talking about 😂😂😂 https://t.co/oanroB4odF — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) October 29, 2023

The initial issue between Kai Cenat and GloRilla started after she blocked the popular streamer following his live review of her song “Cha Cha Cha” featuring Fivio Foreign. Cenat is a self-proclaimed fan of the rising Memphis artist, but he did not have anything favorable to say about the new single.

Saturday (Oct. 28) night, the “F.N.F.” performer tweeted, “I’m drunk af rn. I might f**k around and unblock Kai.” He responded live on his stream, giving her a taste of her own medicine by saying, “You made your bed; now lay in it.” The ironic response is the same thing that GloRilla said when asked by her fans to unblock the famous Twitch star.