Social Media Reacts To Ice Spice's Betty Boop Halloween Costume

Saturday (Oct. 28) night, Ice Spice shut down the internet after performing at Power 105.1 Powerhouse in Newark, New Jersey. In honor of Halloween, the “In Ha Mood” rapper donned a small Betty Boop costume for her performance at the heralded radio station’s festival headlined by Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie.

Once she hit the stage, the tiny red dress was the topic of conversation on social media. The emcee attempted to pull down the outfit while running through a medley of her chart-topping tracks. The response to the viral outfit was split between people complimenting her looks and others critiquing her ability to engage the crowd.

On a post from Power 105.1, a fan commented, “Speaking for me — no jealousy over her shape or her age or her status — I actually feel she could have pulled this off with a few adjustments. She did not complement the look. She could have worn the dress and size up so she didn’t have to pull it down every other step. Then, her swag did not complement the look. I don’t want to hear no BS excuse ’cause I came from a time where you made the look, not the look… I’m not sure, but it doesn’t seem like she has a good stylist.”

Another fan stated, “I just don’t understand why you’re gassing this up like it was cute. The performance was boring, and she was tugging at the dress during the entire thing like she didn’t know it would show her whole a**. It wasn’t a good look.”

On a more positive note, a fan said, “She really looks good. I can’t lie,” while another fan defended her move by saying, “It’s a Betty Boop costume. Why are people confused?”

Ice Spice posted her picture asking fans to “Guess who?” while sharing a sneak peek of the viral outfit. She was complimented by artists like Rubi Rose, SZA, and more.