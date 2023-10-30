News Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Ima Sukihana Thanks Lil Kim For Bringing Her Out To Perform At ONE Music Fest: "My Hard Work Is Paying Off" / 10.30.2023

At ONE Music Fest in Atlanta on Saturday (Oct. 28), Lil’ Kim shared the stage with Sukihana for a very special moment in the latter’s career.

“F**k it, I’ma bring my sister out here on some freaky s**t,” Kim announced before the Delaware rapper joined her onstage to perform her single “Eating.”

Afterward, the rising star expressed her appreciation on Instagram. She wrote, “[Lil’ Kim] brought me out… This means so much to [bee emoji]. My hard work is paying off. I am actually just getting started. So excited to show the world SUKIHANA. This is a dream come true for me.”

Notably, Kim’s support of Sukihana sharply contrasted with Khia’s recent criticisms of the artist. Last week, the Philadelphia native voiced her dissatisfaction with being compared to the “No One” rapper and Sexyy Red. She particularly criticized the explicit lyrics that are becoming more commonplace in the genre.

Khia expressed her distaste in an Instagram Live interview that went viral earlier this last week. She stated, “I’m ’bout tired of y’all comparing me to these h**s. I said, ‘My neck, my back, my p**sy, and my crack,’ and I still stood 10 toes down like a motherfucking queen. Hair still wrapped like the first day. I ain’t changed a bit, okay. It’s respect me.”

Responding to her remarks, Sukihana retorted, “I will knock Khia [the f**k] out. SUKIHANA is SUKIHANA, a has-been is a has-been. I’m booked every weekend until next September of NEXT YEAR. I get it, I’m ratchet, but I live in my truth. At least I don’t sit in front of a library mad at Trina every day with 172 teeth in my mouth.”

Red also chimed in. She shared, “Just another ‘ol washed up [hag] hatin’ [on a] young, turnt rich b**ch.” Another comment from the St. Louis artist read, “Hatin on bad b**ches [back then, and] you still [a] mad hater.]”