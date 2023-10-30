News Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images, Earl Gibson III / Stringer via Getty Images, and Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images Saucy Santana Responds To DJ Akademiks Amid Yung Miami Feud / 10.30.2023

DJ Akademiks recently aired his grievances with City Girls’ Yung Miami during an interview with VladTV on Saturday (Oct. 28). Since then, both the Florida rapper and frequent collaborator Saucy Santana have responded.

In the sit-down, the streamer revisited a past interaction where Miami allegedly used a gay slur against him, which he found “ironic” given Santana’s sexual orientation.

“Akademiks, you keep talking about what the f**k Caresha said to you, but how she feel about you is how she feel about you. Me being her best friend, it don’t have nothing to f**king do with me,” Santana retorted via his Instagram Story on Sunday (Oct. 29) night. “In the hood, and in a lot of urban cultures, when you see boys that are acting feminine, that are being messy, that are being extra and doing f*g s**t, that’s what you address them as.”

The “Booty” hitmaker continued, “Even as me being a gay man, I don’t move like a f*g. And it’s a lot of other gay boys that are feminine or whatever, but everybody don’t move like f*gs. You move like a f*g.”

In a separate clip reposted to The Neighborhood Talk, Akademiks also expressed his disillusionment with City Girls’ musical journey. He asserted their careers have plateaued, citing the sales of their recent album, RAW.

“I wanna talk about the City Girls. I’m gonna be honest with you, man, I think the City Girls are completely over with,” the media personality said. “The City Girls are a byproduct of good writers, good people that put an image around them, people that branded them the City Girls.”

Subsequently, the “Rap Freaks” artist took to Twitter in response. She tweeted, “If the City Girls [are] over, why a p**sy n**ga keep speaking on us, the f**k! P**SY EVERY INTERVIEW!”