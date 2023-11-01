News Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images Diddy Becomes Batman For Halloween In New Short Film / 11.01.2023

Diddy turned heads this Halloween (Oct. 31) by dressing as Batman. He shared a cinematic snippet on social media today (Nov. 1). The ultra-realistic outfit followed the music mogul’s previous costumes, which included Prince, Pennywise, and Heath Ledger’s Joker.

Made with Nolan Rugg, Mike Oberlies, and No Love Out West, the short film begins with Diddy in a detailed suit by the Batmobile that resembles scenes from Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight movies. He later delivered a monologue, “I’m tired of mediocrity, of shortcuts, of the greed, of empty suits telling us we don’t deserve more.”

After a chat with a young friend, played by Lil Arsenio, Batman heads into the night to fight crime. The clip ended with Diddy reading the newspaper. He shared, “Strike is over, baby. We did it,” while sitting next to his daughter, Love Combs.

The New York native’s superhero portrayal came after a clash with Warner Bros. over his Joker costume in 2022. Diddy broke the news on Tuesday evening in a video shared to Instagram.

“Last year, after I did the Black Joker, I got a bunch of emails from the studios telling me to not be the Joker anymore, that I was breaching the trademark,” he explained.

Diddy added, “So I don’t know what I’m gonna be this year. But I will say, to the muthaf**ker that took all this time, we talking about sending me six full papers — I’m not even gon’ show the business on the papers — but to tell me not to be the Joker, I wanna tell you, you win.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

Today’s clip served as a taste of what fans can expect in terms of the musician’s acting skills in his upcoming film OFF THE GRID. It’s inspired by Diddy’s The Love Album: Off The Grid and will feature Eva Apio.