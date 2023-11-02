News Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images and Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images J. Cole Reflects On "Alley-Oop" From Drake For His First No. 1 Song "First Person Shooter" / 11.02.2023

Today (Nov. 2), Lil Yachty shared a snippet of an upcoming episode of his “A Safe Place” podcast featuring J. Cole.

In the footage, the North Carolina rapper expressed ambivalence about his first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1, “First Person Shooter.” He featured on the song, which appeared on Drake’s eighth studio album, For All The Dogs. It went neck and neck with the Yeat-assisted “IDGAF,” which came close at No. 2.

“If it would’ve went No. 2, it wouldn’t have mattered. I wouldn’t have felt no way. If the other song would’ve went No. 1, it’s like, bro, I’m cool,” Cole said. “I’d almost feel better not having my first No. 1 being off [of] a Drake alley-oop, you know what I mean? I love Drake, and I love that I’m a part of that moment with him, with Michael Jackson.”

He continued, “I’m grateful I’m a part of it, but if that other song would’ve went No. 1, n**ga, I’m still grateful I’m a part of it.”

Luminate’s data revealed the song’s massive commercial success: 42.2 million streams, 4.3 million radio airplay impressions, and 4,000 pure sales in the first week.

“First Person Shooter” also marked a milestone for Drake. It tied him with Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 singles among solo male artists, which was a total of 13. Now, the Toronto native trails behind Rihanna and Mariah Carey, who have 14 and 19 respectively.

Drake shared his reaction to leveling Jackson’s record via an Instagram Story on Oct. 17. He wrote, “‘Sicko Mode’ technically makes 14, but they didn’t count my feature, so we got work to do.”

For All The Dogs hit streaming platforms on Oct. 6. The 23-track project also featured Lil Yachty, who contributed to the standout cut “Another Late Night.” Other notable guest appearances include SZA, Sexyy Red, Yeat, and Chief Keef.