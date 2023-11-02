News Suhaimi Abdullah / Stringer via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, and Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images The Kid LAROI Reveals 'The First Time' Tracklist Featuring Future, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, And More / 11.02.2023

On Wednesday (Nov. 1) evening, The Kid LAROI offered a glimpse into his highly anticipated debut album, The First Time.

The 20-song LP will boast features from Future, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, d4vd, BabyDrill, and more. Among the notable tracks are recently released singles like the Central Cee and Jung Kook-assisted “TOO MUCH” as well as “WHAT JUST HAPPENED.”

Anticipation for The First Time began brewing since its initial mention in January, but it wasn’t until last week that LAROI confirmed a Nov. 10 debut. He also shared the LP’s cover art on social media, explaining the lengthy interval between his last project, F**K LOVE 3+: OVER YOU.

In an Instagram post, LAROI wrote, “MY NEW ALBUM, THE FIRST TIME, IS OUT NOV. 10! It’s almost been 2 1/2 years since I last dropped a project, and I’m proud to say that this one is SO much better than anything I’ve ever released… ever. Thank you for sticking around this long, and I’m sorry that sometimes it’s hard being a supporter of mine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @thekidlaroi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @thekidlaroi

LAROI’s F**K LOVE 3+: OVER YOU came out in 2021. It boasted features from Polo G, Stunna Gambino, G Herbo, YoungBoy, Lil Durk, and Mustard, among others. Since then, he’s unloaded a number of records, including 2022’s “Paris to Tokyo” with Fivio Foreign.

During a February interview with Billboard, LAROI spoke more about the LP. He explained, “I’ve been making [the album] over the past two years. Not two years of every day working towards this album, but two years in between other stuff. Making little ideas, and the stuff that I started with at the beginning that I’m going to see through to the end with this [album]. And then the stuff that I made three days ago that I feel needs to be on the f**king thing. So, it’s just been a slow process.”