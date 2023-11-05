News Photo:Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Seemingly Hints At New EP Dropping Before 'Pink Friday 2' / 11.05.2023

Saturday (Nov. 4), Nicki Minaj treated fans to multiple Instagram Live sessions where she played unreleased songs spanning as far back as 2020.

While there are no concrete plans to release any music, she seemingly hinted at a new EP with a tweet, “I think an EP with these songs is actually a great idea Republic Records.” Fans of the “Anaconda” emcee were gassed at the idea of receiving any new music before the release of her highly anticipated album, Pink Friday 2.

One fan commented on the exciting tweet, “The Pink EP!!!! It’s needed because these are sickening!” While another supporter claimed, “IF YOU DO THEN PUT ‘THE NASTY SONG’ ON IT!!!!!!! We need more songs like “Good Form” & that song was hard af.”

The Pink EP!!!! It’s needed because these are sickening! — Boochie Da Sleeze (@stoppfeenin) November 5, 2023

IF YOU DO THEN PUT THE NASTY SONG ON IT!!!!!!! We need more songs like Good Form & that song was hard af — starf⭐️cker (@HausOfSlayyyter) November 5, 2023

Minaj teased new music on Twitter by tweeting, “The Barbz is like the rich kid everybody in the school is jealous of. The ones whose parents actually took them on vacation for summer break & sh!t. They always get the new clothes, and their parents grease their faces before they go to school. Hair neatly done & don’t smell like p**s.”

After pushing her album back to her birthday, Minaj has done a lot to ensure her fans remain engaged leading up to the Dec. 8, 2023 release date. The Queens, New York, recording artist chose her birthday as the perfect time to unleash her first full-length album in over five years. Her LP Queen debuted at No. 2 on Billboard and is now certified platinum.

Minaj has been highly active on Twitter in the past few weeks. Friday (Nov. 3), many speculated that a meme she posted was directed at Megan The Stallion’s new song, “Cobra.”

Sunday (Nov. 5) morning, the legendary rapper further solidified her release date by posting, “December 8th, 2023.” Barring any setbacks, fans are now a little over one month away from new music from the decorated recording artist.