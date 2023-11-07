News Alexander Tamargo / Contributor via Getty Images and Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images DJ Khaled Says He And Tyler, The Creator Are On Good Terms After Social Media Feud / 11.07.2023

DJ Khaled set the record straight about his relationship with Tyler, The Creator after a clash that followed the latter’s IGOR passing Father of Asahd in sales.

During a Rolling Stone feature published today (Nov. 7), the Grammy winner underlined that the two artists maintained a positive connection, dispelling any rumors of ongoing conflict. Journalist Jeff Ihaza wrote, “He also tells me he’d like to work with Tems and, surprisingly, Tyler, the Creator, with whom he says he has a good rapport, despite a social media tussle.”

Tension between the pair appeared to peak in 2019 when Tyler secured his second Grammy, using the victory to rib Khaled online.

During an Instagram Live, the Odd Future rapper shared, “Thank you to [DJ Khaled]… I know you’re seething and angry. ‘Ugh, no one listens to that album!’ These arena tours that are selling out says different. And if you put that much energy into something, maybe everyone would be proud of you, too.”

Elsewhere in his interview with the publication, Khaled recounted going through a daunting financial low prior to his resurgence through social media and subsequent album, Major Key. Around 2015, the record exec faced the grim reality of possibly losing his mansion after investing resources into We The Best.

“I remember I had like a month to come up with this [large] amount of money. I kept saying, ‘There’s no way in the world that we worked this much this far, and we don’t have nothing to show for it.’ I changed that right away,” he recalled.

Khaled continued, “I was like, ‘Yo, if I want a family, I got to get my s**t right.’ And I gambled on myself. I always bet on myself from day one. But I tripled down that day.”