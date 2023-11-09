News Michael Loccisano / Staff via Getty Images and Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Lola Brooke Shows Love To Lori Harvey After Damson Idris Breakup / 11.09.2023

Earlier this week, Lori Harvey and Damson Idris confirmed their split after dating for a little less than one year.

In a joint statement released Tuesday (Nov. 7), they shared, “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways, remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

Today (Nov. 9), TMZ caught up with Lola Brooke to get her opinion on the situation. “Love always wins. I hope they find their way back into each other arms,” she shared. “I think they just mad at each other. You know how that go.”

The outlet also probed Brooke about her thoughts on the backlash surrounding Harvey’s history of high-profile relationships, which notably include Future and Michael B. Jordan. The New York native responded, “Lori’s a bad b**ch. It is what it is. Whatever she wants to do is what she wants to do. So what? I love you, girl. Teach me how you do this s**t, though!”

Brooke is slated to drop her eagerly awaited debut album, Dennis Daughter, on Friday (Nov. 10). The 12-song project will feature French Montana, Latto, Yung Miami, Nija, Coi Leray, and several more.

The XXL Freshman Class of 2023 inductee rose to prominence through tracks like “Here I Come” and “Don’t Play With It.” A remix of the latter is also set to appear on the LP alongside her Bryson Tiller-assisted cut, “You.”

During an August interview with EBONY, Brooke explained, “I feel like when it comes to women in rap, we should have a choice in how we want to deliver. I have always been intentional on being myself because when I’m not, it just doesn’t feel good to me. If I’m trying to be something else, it doesn’t inspire me to keep going. So how I deliver is really important to me.”