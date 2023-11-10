News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Bob Levey / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Questioned In Deposition Over Astroworld Festival Tragedy / 11.10.2023

Drake underwent several hours of questioning on Thursday (Nov. 9) regarding the unfortunate events of the 2021 Astroworld Festival.

The legal procedure formed as part of the ongoing lawsuits related to the tragedy, where a crowd crush led to the deaths of 10 people and left hundreds injured. The specific content of the deposition remained confidential.

A representative for Drake told Rolling Stone, “Due to orders in the case, I don’t feel it is appropriate to comment on the matter.”

The rapper performed as a surprise guest during Travis Scott’s set at the Houston festival. He subsequently faced legal scrutiny in the aftermath. Despite being named in several lawsuits, Drake previously asserted that he had no involvement in the planning or organization of the event.

Addressing the incident publicly, he shared his emotions on Instagram. The post read, “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

Scott gave a similar statement on Twitter. He wrote, “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” he wrote. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”

“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life,” the musician continued. “I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love you all.”

In September, Rap-Up reported that Scott underwent an eight-hour deposition. His legal team faced questions regarding the “SICKO MODE” rapper’s missing phone, which was believed to contain pertinent information. However, his lawyer assured that communications retrieved from his manager’s phone would cover the majority of relevant texts concerning the festival.