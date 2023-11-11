Lil Durk

Michael Loccisano / Staff via Getty Image

Lil Durk Announces OTF Compilation Album 'Nightmares In The Trenches'

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.11.2023

On Friday (Nov. 10), Lil Durk announced the upcoming release of his new OTF (Only The Family) compilation titled Nightmares In The Trenches. It’s currently scheduled to debut on Nov. 17.

It will serve as a follow-up to 2022’s Lil Durk Presents: Loyal Bros 2. The 23-song project boasted features from King Von, Kodak Black, Future, Lil Zay Osama, Icewear Vezzo and several more. OTF staples like Doodie Lo, Boonie Mo, and Booka600 also contributed to the body of work.

The lead single from the LP, “Smurk Carter,” also dropped yesterday. Directed by Jerry Production, the accompanying visuals paid homage to Lil Wayne’s The Carter era. Since it came out, the video already amassed a whopping 1 million views on YouTube.

In the second verse, Durk spat, “Back in 2010, I went to school with a Desert Eagle / Sean John hoodie, with Shawn Carters in my Evisu’s / Family treat me different, I had to walk ’round like I’m see-through / N**gas treat me like family, I just told you what the streets do / Young age, I used to run the streets ’cause I’m a bad boy.”

“Smurk Carter” followed a string of other singles and guest appearances for the Chicago rapper. He appeared on Ayra Starr and David Guetta’s “Big FU” in October. The previous month, he teamed up with Sexyy Red for “Hellcats SRTs 2,” followed by Kid Cudi for “Guitar In My Room.”

In May, Durk liberated his Almost Healed album. It contained the standout cut “All My Life” featuring J. Cole, which was nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards yesterday (Nov. 10).

The Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. spoke to Billboard about the inclusion of the record. He explained, “I think the type of records that Grammy voters like is probably evolving as our membership is evolving. And we really intentionally got into a lot of communities – Black music, hip hop. The membership has really evolved over the last two or three years. So, I think the outcomes in those types of music is going to continue to change and evolve. It will be hard to determine what is going to be a Grammy-style of hip hop record.”

News
Lil Durk
Lil Durk

TRENDING
News

Chris Brown Seemingly Reacts To Omarion Confirming He And Karrueche Tran Were Almost "A Thing"

Earlier this week, Omarion hinted at almost dating Karrueche Tran before she entered her high-profile ...
By Malcolm Trapp
11.08.2023
News

Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Substance Abuse And Her Journey To Sobriety

For ‘Vogue’s’ December issue, Nicki Minaj spoke about parenthood, grappling with addiction, and her forthcoming ...
By Malcolm Trapp
11.09.2023
News

Meek Mill And Rick Ross Reveal 'Too Good To Be True' Tracklist

The 17-song project will feature Future, Teyana Taylor, Wale, Vory, DJ Khaled, and more.
By Malcolm Trapp
11.08.2023
News

Social Media Reacts To Possible Nicki Minaj-Remy Ma Reconciliation

Fans think Nicki Minaj is extending the olive branch to Remy Ma after sharing lyrics ...
By Malcolm Trapp
11.08.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories