News Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images SZA Reacts To Receiving Nine Grammy Nominations: "I Wish My Granny Was Here" / 11.13.2023

On Friday (Nov. 10), the 2024 Grammy Awards nominations were revealed. Unsurprisingly, SZA leads with nine nods for her latest album, SOS, and its lead single, “Kill Bill.”

This morning (Nov. 13), the songstress shared her feelings about the achievement. After her headline performance at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw, SZA responded to a fan’s query about her silence regarding the Grammy nominations.

“’Cause I’m overwhelmed by it, and it gives me [a lot of] anxiety to think of words… but I’m very grateful and very shook, and I wish my granny was here to come [with] me again,” she responded on Twitter. SZA’s grandmother, who previously accompanied her to the Grammys in 2018, passed away in June 2019.

A separate post read, “Last time I was most nominated, my granny flew out for the first time… Bittersweet thoughts.”

The Grammy Awards ceremony will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It will mark the 21st time in 25 years that the Grammys have been held at the venue. Furthermore, the event is slated to run from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET.

SZA’s latest project, SOS, features singles such as “Nobody Gets Me,” “Shirt,” and “I Hate U.” The LP’s success garnered her nominations in several categories, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. The TDE singer’s other nods span categories like Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best R&B Performance, and Best Progressive R&B Album.

During an interview with Rolling Stone in October, SZA opened up about the award show. She shared, “The Grammy room is one of the weirdest rooms ever. There is so much wanting in there. Wanting to be noticed, wanting to be, like, acknowledged, to win, wanting to just be amongst n**gas in the room, wanting to feel valuable or validated.”