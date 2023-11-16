News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Michael Loccisano / Staff via Getty Images Future And Metro Boomin Replace Lil Uzi Vert As 2024 Rolling Loud California Headliner / 11.16.2023

Metro Boomin and Future have been announced as replacements for Lil Uzi Vert in the Rolling Loud California lineup.

The change occurred hours after Uzi publicly disputed their involvement in the festival. On Tuesday (Nov. 14), the rapper wrote, “I never said I was doing Rolling Loud. Don’t understand why my name is on here.” Other headliners revealed that day were Nicki Minaj and Post Malone.

It’s currently set to take place at Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, California, from Mar. 15 to 17. The event’s lineup will also include artists like Summer Walker, Big Sean, Lil Tecca, Sexyy Red, NLE Choppa and Don Toliver. Additionally, for the first time, there will be Mexican acts performing, such as Fuerza Regida and Natanael Cano.

Uzi is amid the “Pink Tape Tour” in support of their 26-track album Pink Tape. It’s set to culminate in a special performance in Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Nov. 22.

According to the rapper, they have one more show run left until they’re seemingly done with music for good. During a Chicago concert, they revealed plans for retirement after releasing Luv Is Rage 3. Uzi shared, “I guess I will go on another tour, but after that, I wanna try to live a normal life.”

Meanwhile, Metro Boomin released his second album, HEROES & VILLAINS, in December 2022. He also executive produced the soundtrack for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse this June. The 13-track offering featured Lil Wayne, Swae Lee, Offset, J.I.D, Lil Uzi Vert, Coi Leray, NAV, ASAP Rocky, 21 Savage, Nas and Future, among others.

Regarding the LP, screenwriters Phil Lord and Chris Miller praised the beatmaker’s work and ability to capture the film sonically. They explained, “Metro’s standout songwriting and production aims not just to be authentic but to elevate the struggles of Miles and his family to something lyrical and lovely. Ultimately, what makes Daniel and Metro’s music so memorable is its emotional intimacy. It draws us into the story. It falls in love, it says goodbye, it stands and fights. We love it because it loves us back.”