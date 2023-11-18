New Music Brad Barket / Stringer via Getty Images Kanye West Addresses Anti-Semitism Controversy On New Track "Vultures" / 11.18.2023

Kanye West premiered a new track titled “Vultures” on Chicago’s WPWX Power 92 radio last night (Nov. 17). It arrived in collaboration with Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Durk and Bump J.

A snippet of the song leaked earlier this week and quickly captured attention online, particularly for West’s controversial verse. It included a lyric that referenced his recent anti-Semitic remarks: “How I’m anti-Semitic? I just f**ked a Jewish b**ch.”

Elsewhere on the record, the rapper seemingly called out his former manager, Scooter Braun, and referenced 1999’s Columbine High School shooting. He spat, “I just f**ked Scooter’s b**ch, and we ran up like Olympics / Got pregnant in the threesome, so whose baby is it?/ Whose baby is it?/ My n**gas puttin’ belt to a**, pull up with the switches / This ain’t Jimmy Butler, but the heat got extensions / This ain’t Columbine, but we came in with the trenches.”

Notably, Braun’s ex-wife, Yael Cohen, is ethnically Jewish. The music magnate filed for divorce in 2021 after seven years of marriage, and it was finalized the following year.

At the time of reporting, “Vultures” has not yet been officially released on streaming platforms. However, an audio clip of the record was shared via Complex’s Twitter.

Throughout 2022, West was embroiled in a series of anti-Semitic controversies. On Twitter, he said he would go “death con three on Jewish people.” In another instance, the Chicago native made laudatory comments about Hitler on Alex Jones’ “Infowars.” The comments led to significant backlash, including getting his social media accounts suspended, ties severed with Adidas and more.

Meanwhile, Ty Dolla Sign recently discussed his joint album with West. He revealed that the LP’s release was imminent. During a concert, he stated, “I just landed on a flight from Saudi Arabia. I’ve been out there recording a part of my album with my brother Ye, and that’s coming real soon.”