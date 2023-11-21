News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Future Debuts First LANVIN LAB Collection / 11.21.2023

Today (Nov. 21), Future officially launched his first collection with Lanvin under their new collaborative project, LANVIN LAB. This initiative, described as “a space to dream and play,” represents a fresh and experimental approach to fashion.

The debut collection features a unisex range that primarily focuses on outerwear with rock and roll aesthetics and embellishments. In promotional pictures shared on the label’s Instagram, Future modeled the line against a simplistic background. He wore a studded leather jacket connected by star motifs and tailored trousers.

Elsewhere, the line also includes 1940s-style faded denim overalls with Lanvin’s monogram, graphic tees, and bold buckle belts. Additionally, accessories feature eagle motifs on leather bags and sunglasses.

Speaking about the collaboration, Future told The New York Times, “The vision from the beginning was to make sure we take the brand and make it about us instead of just making it about me… I’m always thinking about how to incorporate the street style into fashion, just from the neighborhood, with how people dress, just to bring that into the fashion world. Man, that’s special.”

“He was already in the universe of Lanvin as a customer. It gave rise to a discussion around possibly doing something together,” Deputy General Manager Siddhartha Shukla added. “[We wanted to bring Future on] in a way that’s very, very personal and that will speak to the millions and millions of people around the world who are attracted to his universe, are attracted to his music, are attracted to his vibe.”

Earlier this week, Future celebrated his 40th birthday with a Metro Boomin-hosted party. Coi Leray, French Montana, Swae Lee, and NAV were among the attendees.

The rapper’s mom gave a speech as well. She shared, “I just wanna say happy birthday to my big boy. Happy 40th birthday. He will always be my big baby. No matter what. Every star, every sunshine, he always gonna be my big boy.”