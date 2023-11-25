New Music Michael Loccisano / Staff via Getty Images and Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Durk's Verse Has Been Added Back To Kanye West's "Vultures" / 11.25.2023

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign have officially unveiled the version of their new track “Vultures” that features Lil Durk. While many people online heard snippet versions of the new exciting track with the famous Chicago lyricist, the original version did not include him.

Initially, the track was aired on Chicago radio with his contribution but was released on streaming platforms without it on Nov. 22. The version featured a sole guest appearance from Bump J and is anticipated to be the first single from West and Ty Dolla’s upcoming album.

Seemingly reacting to his verse being cut, Durk shared a message on his Instagram Story. It read, “Be lucky I’m humble. Look at it as your blessing.” The response seemingly addressed the removal but did not give precise details of what was happening.

“Vultures” already received considerable attention for Ye’s controversial bars. In his verse, West spoke on his accusations of anti-Semitism. He rapped, “How I’m antisemitic? I just f**ked a Jewish b**ch.” In the same track, West also targeted his former manager, Scooter Braun, with the line: “I just f**ked Scooter’s b**ch, and we ran up like Olympics / Got pregnant in the threesome, so whose baby is it?”

West hosted a release party for the new single in Dubai that was attended by Ty Dolla, Chris Brown, CyHi the Prynce, Vory, Bianca Censori and more. There have been countless videos and photos of the decorated emcee celebrating the song’s release in a nightclub with his collaborators.

Friday (Nov. 24), Durk posted a photo of his iced-out watch on his story after the release went live, captioned “Dubai” with the goat emoji. Fans can listen to Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s “Vultures” featuring Bump J and Lil Durk below.