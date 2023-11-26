News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Beyoncé Hosts Star-Studded 'RENAISSANCE' Film Premiere In Los Angeles / 11.26.2023

Beyoncé is one of the few people who can shut down the internet without saying a word. Saturday (Nov. 25) night, the Grammy award winning musician did just that after the news went live of her movie premiere for RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.

The classy star-studded event featured appearances from Coco Jones, Lizzo, Lori Harvey, Gabrielle Union and many more. Many fans of the talented multi-hyphenate were elated to see Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams show up, along with founding members of Destiny’s Child, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson.

The movie covers all the moments from her “Renaissance World Tour” and will be released in the U.S. on Dec. 1 via significant exhibition chains, including AMC, Regal and Cinemark. The film comes off the heels of her explosive tour, creating a moment in every city it stopped in. Entertainment Weekly reported that the tour pulled in $579 million, making it the highest-grossing tour by a female artist in history and the seventh-highest-grossing tour overall.

Variety reported that Beyoncé chose an unconventional deal like the one struck between AMC and Taylor Swift in August. Swift’s film was self-financed, and she will reportedly see well over 50% of box office grosses. Beyoncé will get the same deal.

Long-time publicist and friend of the “Love On Top” recording artist, Yvette Noel-Schure said, “Beyoncé stars, directs and produces this film, and you are about to explore the most creative mind on Mother Earth. And she looks Foine. Foine. Foine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yvette Noel-Schure (@yvettenoelschure)

Legendary director Ava DuVernay had high praise for the film, exclaiming, “Just home from the world premiere of Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE film… and wow. The woman is a director in every sense of the word and beyond. Every decision that a director makes in the course of our work, she does brilliantly.”

Fans looking to view the budding movie can head to Beyoncefilm.com to purchase tickets for showings worldwide.