Nicki Minaj

Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Reacts To Fans Disrespecting Her Mac And Cheese

By Ahmad Davis
  /  11.26.2023

Thanksgiving plates are always a big topic on social media during the November holiday. This year, JT of City Girls helped build anticipation for Nicki Minaj‘s food on Twitter by saying, “She did the most yesterday, so now I wanna see the food! I’m so mad I couldn’t be Keith Lee at her house today because I had to be in NY, but I’m waiting.”

JT posted that caption in response to Minaj sharing a text exchange between them where she made it clear she was ready to see the “Anaconda” rapper post her plate. The Grammy-nominated emcee emphatically told JT, “And I’ma [definitely] show my food,” via text.

Shortly after the light-hearted exchange between the two rappers, Minaj shared photos of her Thanksgiving spread via social media. Fans were ready to critique the successful artist’s food as she wanted all the smoke. So far, there has been mixed reviews following a TikTok showing her “Trinidad Style” macaroni and cheese.

@nickiminaj #carribeantiktok #trinitiktok ♬ original sound – Nicki Minaj

One fan on social media claimed, “Imagine being served and cooked by NICKIMINAJ. [Oh my god], that’s a dream.” Minaj quoted the post on Twitter, seemingly liking the idea, stating, “I’ma do a contest where I choose Barbz to cook for. Then strap you to a lie detector test and ask you what you thought of every single dish.”

When one fan commented on her new TikTok, exclaiming, “It still doesn’t look appealing or moist out of the pan.” Minaj stitched her comment with a video of her stirring up the food with words saying, “Sometimes it’s okay to STFU.”

@nickiminaj Replying to @Bri ♬ original sound – Nicki Minaj

Minaj is slated to release her highly anticipated album, Pink Friday 2, on her birthday, Dec. 8.

News
Nicki Minaj

