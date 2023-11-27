Chris Brown

Chris Brown Hits Back After Anti-Semitic Accusations: "I'm a Piru, I Ain’t Muslim Or Jewish"

By Malcolm Trapp
  11.27.2023

Chris Brown recently responded to criticisms from Jewish wellness influencer Tanya Zuckerbrot, who condemned him for apparently finding humor in Kanye West’s contentious lyric.

Zuckerbrot shared a clip of Brown enjoying West’s latest song, “Vultures,” on her social media account. The caption read, “What’s more sickening? The lyrics ‘How can I be anti-Semitic? I just f**ked a Jewish b**ch’? Or the fact that both Kanye West and [Chris Brown] find it hysterical? Sick, masochistic, anti-Semitic f**ks.”

Brown countered her claims on his Instagram Story. He wrote, “Let me make this perfectly clear before y’all try to use me as a pawn… I’m a Piru. I ain’t Muslim or Jewish, so don’t start no s**t, [and it] won’t be no s**t! I’m trying to be peaceful, but please do not wake up the demon in me! Go on about your f**king day.” 

He later revised his message, removing any reference to religious affiliation or his association with Piru, a Bloods subset. In his updated post, Brown emphasized, “In no way, shape or form am I anti-Semitic! I’m pro-life, and I make music for the entire world! So, please do not get tricked into thinking I spread hate or am [cool] with it! This is for the millions of young kids that look up and [may] be confused.”

The controversy arose days after Brown attended a party with West in Dubai. Notably, the Chicago rapper faced a similar backlash in 2022. He said he would go “death con three on Jewish people” during a Twitter rant. Elsewhere, the Yeezy designer praised Hitler during Alex Jones’ “Infowars.” 

Meanwhile, Brown has previously addressed his gang affiliations. In a 2014 interview with Sway Calloway, he said, “When you’re in L.A., and you’re around people, you meet everybody — you meet Crips, you meet Bloods, especially in this industry that I’m in… I’m cordial.”

