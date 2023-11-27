News Carol Lee Rose / Contributor via Getty Images King Harris Shares Update After His Viral "Silver Spoon" Argument With Father T.I. / 11.27.2023

At the Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints game on Sunday (Nov. 26), T.I. and his son King Harris got into a public argument over the latter’s upbringing. The incident later escalated into a physical confrontation.

During the viral clip, the “Whatever You Like” rapper questioned King’s claims of living a hard life. He said, “King, have you ever woke up with a roach on your face? Alright then! You don’t know what you talking ’bout.”

King rebutted and accused T.I. of fabricating his image. The 19-year-old explained, “To make him look better, he say s**t that he know not true… Silver spoon? I ain’t never ate with that a day in my life.”

Tiny eventually intervened and asserted King’s silver spoon upbringing, which he contested. The Atlanta native cited the time he spent at his grandmother’s house and childhood altercations. He said, “I don’t wanna be in these gates. I wanna be outside in the neighborhood.”

The discussion later turned to King’s alleged childish behavior, with Tiny revealing, “He sucked a pacifier until he was 12 years old.” After a couple of minutes, the shouting match reportedly got physical. T.I. put his son in a headlock and shared, “You’re embarrassing yourself and your family! Boy, you can’t do nothing with me! Ain’t s**t you can do with me!”

In a social media post following the incident, King shared his frustration. “I stand on business. [I] don’t give a f**k who [you] are… I’m a grown man now. If I’m a mistake, say [that]. Stop making [the] world think [you f**k with] me when [you] don’t. N**ga be faking [an] image for [the] internet, and it ain’t me.”

On his Instagram Story, he added, “Through it all, I’ma stand tall.” In a separate post, he reshared a quote from Daniel Chidiac that read, “Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their disrespect.”