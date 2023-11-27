T.I. and King Harris

Carol Lee Rose / Contributor via Getty Images

King Harris Shares Update After His Viral "Silver Spoon" Argument With Father T.I.

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.27.2023

At the Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints game on Sunday (Nov. 26), T.I. and his son King Harris got into a public argument over the latter’s upbringing. The incident later escalated into a physical confrontation.

During the viral clip, the “Whatever You Like” rapper questioned King’s claims of living a hard life. He said, “King, have you ever woke up with a roach on your face? Alright then! You don’t know what you talking ’bout.”

King rebutted and accused T.I. of fabricating his image. The 19-year-old explained, “To make him look better, he say s**t that he know not true… Silver spoon? I ain’t never ate with that a day in my life.”

Tiny eventually intervened and asserted King’s silver spoon upbringing, which he contested. The Atlanta native cited the time he spent at his grandmother’s house and childhood altercations. He said, “I don’t wanna be in these gates. I wanna be outside in the neighborhood.”

The discussion later turned to King’s alleged childish behavior, with Tiny revealing, “He sucked a pacifier until he was 12 years old.” After a couple of minutes, the shouting match reportedly got physical. T.I. put his son in a headlock and shared, “You’re embarrassing yourself and your family! Boy, you can’t do nothing with me! Ain’t s**t you can do with me!”

In a social media post following the incident, King shared his frustration. “I stand on business. [I] don’t give a f**k who [you] are… I’m a grown man now. If I’m a mistake, say [that]. Stop making [the] world think [you f**k with] me when [you] don’t. N**ga be faking [an] image for [the] internet, and it ain’t me.”

On his Instagram Story, he added, “Through it all, I’ma stand tall.” In a separate post, he reshared a quote from Daniel Chidiac that read, “Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their disrespect.”

News
King Harris
T.I.

TRENDING
News

Iman Shumpert Seemingly Reacts To Teyana Taylor's Divorce Filing For Alleged Emotional And Mental Abuse

Teyana Taylor revealed that she and Iman Shumpert separated after seven years of marriage in ...
By Malcolm Trapp
11.23.2023
News

Nicki Minaj Reacts To Fans Disrespecting Her Mac And Cheese

Nicki Minaj posts a now-viral TikTok attempting to prove to fans that her Caribbean mac ...
By Ahmad Davis
11.26.2023
New Music

Lil Durk's Verse Has Been Added Back To Kanye West's "Vultures"

Lil Durk’s verse has been added to Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s “Vultures” after ...
By Ahmad Davis
11.25.2023
News

Fans React To Teyana Taylor's Statement Confirming Divorce From Iman Shumpert

Social media is in an uproar following Teyana Taylor’s most recent statement confirming her divorce ...
By Ahmad Davis
11.25.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories