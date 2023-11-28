News Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images Blueface's Mom Apologizes To Sexyy Red After Insensitive Comments: "You Are Beautiful And Brave" / 11.28.2023

Today (Nov. 28), Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, issued an apology to Sexyy Red after shading the artist over her looks.

“It’s been heavy on my heart to apologize to [Sexyy Red] because she ain’t never did nothing to me, and my comedy may have caused her pain. I think you are beautiful and brave in your own special way,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’m sorry for offending you because I’m not after those who [have] never done anything to me. Please forgive me.”

Saffold’s comments about the “Pound Town” rapper contrasted her initial remarks this past Saturday (Nov. 25). During an Instagram Live session, the internet personality said that Red was “barely cute.”

“Sexyy Red look like my grandma Bessie. She barely cute,” Saffold explained. “Stanky Red ain’t either. Stanky Red look like my grandma Bessie. She barely making it, okay? Stanky Red is, like, barely [pretty].”

The musician eventually responded to Blueface’s mom in the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk. “[Did] Chrisean [Rock not chew you the f**k] up,” she wrote.

Red isn’t the only person Saffold prompted a reaction out of this month. On Nov. 15, Blueface called her out after appearing on “The Jason Lee Show” for a tell-all interview.

During her conversation with the host, Saffold alleged that the “Thotiana” hitmaker lived a relatively comfortable upbringing despite what he previously portrayed online. “I don’t think he wants to share that he actually had a good life,” she said. “I feel like with rappers, they wanna play like they [have] been through hell and back. I feel like, he didn’t get enough of that, maybe.”

“Karlissa, why [are] you telling this sad a** story [that] I like being disliked?” Blueface reacted on Twitter. He added, “You should have [spoken] more on your acting career, [and] maybe acknowledged the celebrities, [and] people that got you these roles so they would recognize you, [and] we all would respect you but no you [want to] get on here [and] explain a c**k fest.”

Karlissa why is you telling this sad ass story I like being disliked — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) November 16, 2023