Music Videos Screenshot of Drake’s “Polar Opposites” video Drake Explores Heartbreak And Solitude In "Polar Opposites" Video / 11.29.2023

Today (Nov. 29), Drake released a new music video for “Polar Opposites.” The track originally appeared on his latest album, For All The Dogs.

The four-minute clip showed the Toronto rapper grappling with heartbreak. Scenes alternated between the musician enjoying time with friends while engaging in activities like drinking, smoking, and playing spades and billiards. In reference to the song title, they were contrasted by moments of solitude where he appeared visibly distraught.

In the track’s second verse, Drake sang, “Had plans to understand ya/ Mariana, you broke my faith/ Why you gotta listen to the propaganda?/ We just broke the ice, and now you’re both leaving/ I was being kind, I don’t understand ya/ You should let your sister be the voice of reason/ Either it’s your text that I’m misreading/ Or it’s just your actions are misleading.”

Watch the visuals below.

“Polar Opposites” is the fourth music video from For All The Dogs. It arrived two weeks removed from “First Person Shooter” featuring J. Cole, which amassed over 19 million views on YouTube. Prior to that, Drake debuted the Cole Bennett-directed “Another Late Night” with Lil Yachty and “8am In Charlotte.”

Earlier this month, Drake released a Scary Hours edition of the LP. It featured six new tracks, mostly solo performances except for “Evil Ways” with Cole. The pair is slated to hit the road together in 2024 for the “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As the What?”

Interestingly, the artist announced that he was taking a break from music in October. He shared, “I probably won’t make music for a little bit… I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on. So, I’ma lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer.”