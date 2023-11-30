New Music NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Tyla Teases Her Forthcoming Debut Album With "On And On" Performance / 11.30.2023

Tyla is preparing to release her self-titled debut album in 2024. Today (Nov. 30), the South African songstress appeared on “COLORS” to do a live rendition of “On and On” before it hits streaming platforms on Friday (Dec. 1) along with the LP’s pre-save link.

“I’m not goin’ home/ Tell my mama don’t wait up for me/ I won’t check my phone, there’s no need/ I just wish we could press rewind, so,” she sang in the record’s opening verse. “Let’s take it back in time/ Party like it’s ’95/ I just wanna dance all night/ You know that I like it like that.”

Tyla also took to Twitter to update her fanbase. She wrote, “Tomorrow, the pre-save for my debut album goes live with three new songs… Been working on the full project for two years now, and I’ve finally gotten to a point where I’m ready to share it with my Tygers [at the] top of 2024. Thanks for all the love.”

So far, 2023 has been an incredible run for the musician. The visuals for her breakthrough single “Water” accumulated over 59 million views on YouTube. Tyla also performed the record on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in October. Travis Scott and Marshmello joined the singer for respective remixes of the track on Nov. 17.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan about the viral hit, she explained, “I have a lot of amazing songs. I’ve been recording for basically two years, trying to make the project that I’m happy with. My mini one is just a little taste, you know, so people have more things to listen to other than ‘Water,’ and people can get to know my sound and who Tyla is as an artist.”

Tyla continued, “Then the debut album, mmm! That’s gonna be a moment. I really love how artists used to break back in the day, so I try to bring that back with the things I do. I really liked that time.”

Outside of her own work, the singer appeared on Summer Walker’s Girls Need Love (Girls Mix) on Oct. 20.