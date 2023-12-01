News John Parra / Contributor via Getty Images Doja Cat Apologizes To Fans After New Jersey Concert: "I Don’t Know What The F**k That Was" / 12.01.2023

Doja Cat shared regret over her recent concert performance in New Jersey.

Following her show at Newark’s Prudential Center on Thursday (Nov. 30) night, she addressed her fans on Instagram. The post read, “I’m so f**kin’ sorry, New Jersey. I don’t know what the f**k that was. I’m really not happy with my energy tonight.”

According to Rolling Stone, Doja’s “Scarlet Tour” features a giant snake, a spinning stage, numerous dancers, and five separate musical segments. Despite the production’s scale, the artist felt she didn’t fully deliver for her audience.

During a New York show at the Barclays Center, Doja contemplated dropping the song “Wet Vagina” from her setlist, citing illness. However, the rapper ultimately completed her performance. She later praised the Brooklyn crowd, awarding them the “Best Night Award” in an Instagram post earlier this week.

The “Scarlet Tour,” which began on Oct. 31 in San Francisco, has seven shows left. It features an upcoming performance in Boston at TD Garden on Saturday (Dec. 2). The trek will conclude in Chicago on Dec. 13, with stops in Columbus, Minneapolis, Omaha, Detroit, and Toronto. Opening acts include Ice Spice and Doechii.

Doja’s rapport with fans has been rocky this year, marked by online altercations leading to mass social media unfollows. In August, she blasted her followers for calling themselves Kittenz. Her Threads post read, “If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or f**king ‘Kittenz,’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

Meanwhile, Scarlet debuted on Sept. 22 with 17 tracks. It contained pre-release singles like “Paint The Town Red,” “Demons,” and “Attention.” The LP also spawned new fan favorites such as “Agora Hills” and “Can’t Wait.” Her previous project, Planet Her, came out in 2021.