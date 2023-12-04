News Arnold Turner / Stringer via Getty Images Blueface Accuses Chrisean Rock Of Neglecting Their Son To See Another Man: "Nobody Wanna Watch Him" / 12.04.2023

Blueface publicly accused Chrisean Rock of leaving their child with a friend to meet another man.

In an Instagram Story shared today (Dec. 4), the rapper expressed his frustration while holding their son, Jonathan. He claimed the reality TV star left their kid with her friend, Marsh, at 4 a.m. to record a music verse or have intercourse.

“It’s crazy, my son ain’t got no parent at four in the morning,” Blueface said. “Nobody wanna watch him… She got Marsh watching the baby at four in the morning, so she can what? Get some d**k? Do a verse? F**k a n**ga?”

He added, “All this so you could do a verse? Suck some d**k? You a boonk b**ch.” In a subsequent post, the Los Angeles native turned the camera to Marsh after she followed him into an Uber. He claimed that his fiance, Jaidyn Alexis, was prepared to fight her upon their arrival at his house.

“Close the door. Let’s go, Marsh,” Blueface urged. “You gonna get your a** whooped soon as we get there. Come on. Jaidyn got a good fade waiting for you. Let’s go, Marsh. Let’s go. Jaidyn got a fade like Tessa.”

At the time of reporting, Rock has not responded to Blueface’s accusations. However, the musician’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, reacted to the incident in a series of IG Stories.

She wrote, “Y’all text my son and tell him that’s a [setup] I seen my friend do before. Y’all just pray. You can’t kidnap your own baby in California. Stop telling me to go get [their] baby. She said she don’t never want me with him. His daddy got him. Just pray for the baby and the outcome.”

This incident followed Rock accusing Blueface of being jealous that she received attention from other rappers in November. She name-dropped Drake, Lil Baby, Kevin Gates, Fivio Foreign, NoCap, and Rick Ross in a social media post.