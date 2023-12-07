News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Kodak Black Arrested For Cocaine Possession And Evidence Tampering / 12.07.2023

Kodak Black was taken into custody in Plantation, Florida, on charges of cocaine possession and evidence tampering, as confirmed by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office jail records today (Dec. 7). The specifics of the arrest remain undisclosed, and no additional information was made immediately available.

This arrest follows a previous incident in July 2022, where Kodak was reportedly apprehended with over 30 Oxycodone pills and $75,000 in cash in his vehicle. He was subsequently charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. However, the “No Flockin’” hitmaker was released on a $75,000 bond.

Kodak’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, has been actively seeking the dismissal of the case, alleging a “coordinated takedown” of the artist by Broward County officials. The legal professional also argued that the pills were identified as Tylenol upon testing. Furthermore, he accused FBI Special Agent James Mitchell of misconduct and bias in handling the Broward County native’s dispute.

The year of 2023 has been rife with drug-related incidents for Kodak. In October, Ray J pleaded for the rapper to get help after he seemingly appeared intoxicated on “Drink Champs.” He wrote, “Yo, somebody [needs] to grab bro and make sure he good.”

Kodak eventually clapped back at the singer by threatening to beat him up. Ray J accepted the offer via a response video. He said, “What’s crazy is I feel like you gotta win the fight. So, in order to win the fight, what you gotta do? You gotta train your body, right? So you getting your body right, so you getting back in shape, you getting your sh** together, right?”

In August, Kodak was rushed to the emergency room of Broward Health Hospital after an apparent overdose. The incident took place months removed from a judge ordering him to do a 30-day rehab for being absent for a drug test.