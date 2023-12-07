News Bob Levey / Contributor via Getty Images Sauce Walka Speaks Out After Getting Charged In High-Speed Chase With Police: "I Should Be Getting Out Soon" / 12.07.2023

Sauce Walka was arrested and charged with evading arrest following a high-speed car chase on Wednesday (Dec. 6).

The pursuit, which reached 130 mph, ended after the rapper crashed his vehicle. As reported by FOX 26 Houston, he was briefly hospitalized before being taken into custody.

From jail, Walka addressed his fans via a phone call shared on his Instagram Stories. “I want to tell all my fans that I appreciate y’all for y’all care and concern,” he said. “I’m good, I’m straight, you know what I’m saying? I made it through a catastrophic accident, and the Super Saiyan that I am, I’m still here, I’m good, I’m healthy and will continue to be wealthy.”

He also assured fans that he would be released soon and planned to release a new video, stating, “I’ma drop a video for y’all ’cause I know y’all miss me. And I’ve been working hard, so I’ve got some more work I’ma drop for y’all.”

Walka released his latest album, DAT BOY DEN, in August. The 18-track project boasted features from Money Man, BIG30, Peezy and more. It also spawned cuts like “Free Sanchie Free Shiesty” and “PTSD (Puttin That S**t Dine).”

This isn’t his first legal issue in recent times. In March, Walka faced drug charges in Miami, and in December 2022, several members of his The Sauce Factory collective were arrested on racketeering charges. In the latter, attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani shared that the crimes included drug trafficking, possessing a “Glock switch” and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He also got into an altercation with Charleston White in August, although no charges were filed. The internet personality reportedly pepper-sprayed members of The Sauce Factory in Arizona.

Meanwhile, Walka’s court appearance for the evasion charge is scheduled for Friday (Dec. 8).