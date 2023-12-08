Music Videos Kaitlyn Morris / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Yachty Joins Southside For "Gimme Da Lite" Video / 12.08.2023

After an already busy week, Lil Yachty is keeping the momentum going with the Southside-produced “Gimme Da Lite.” The song is slated to appear on the latter’s forthcoming album in 2024.

On the track, he rapped, “Free all my lil’ homies, they was goin’ insane / Couple of new n**gas tryna join the gang / Tell me he a stepper and he tryna hang / I did not believe it ’til I seen him bang / Creepin’ down the street, I’m poppin’ out a pane / The homie died, can’t let his name go out in vain.”

Watch the Zhamak and Yachty-directed visuals below.

Southside and Yachty previously worked together on songs like “Menace,” “Boat Skirrt” and “Das Cap.” The release of “Gimme Da Lite” has been anticipated by fans since the Atlanta native first previewed it at ComplexCon 2023 in November.

Earlier this week, the “One Night” rapper appeared in Tyler, the Creator’s new GOLF le FLEUR lookbook alongside Anwar Carrots and more. He also shared “The Paradigm” from Mac Quayle’s soundtrack for the Netflix original Leave The World Behind.

This year has been nothing short of eventful for Yachty, who dropped his latest studio album, Let’s Start Here, in January. Since then, he’s unloaded a number of singles like “Strike (Holster)” and “Slide.” Notably, the musician teamed up with J. Cole for “The Secret Recipe” in September.

He’s also done several features this year. Yachty joined Flo Milli for “Never Lose Me” last Friday (Dec. 1). Prior to that, he appeared in collaborations with Miguel and Zack Bia.

In a Rolling Stone interview for the “Musicians on Musicians” series with Tierra Whack, Yachty discussed the current state of hip hop. “Hip hop is in a terrible place. The state of hip hop right now is a lot of imitation. It’s a lot of quick, low-quality music being put out. It’s a lot less risk-taking, it’s a lot less originality,” he shared. “People are too safe now. Everyone is so safe. I rather take the risk than take the L.”