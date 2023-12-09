NIcki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Announces Deluxe Version Of 'Pink Friday 2'

By Ahmad Davis
  /  12.09.2023

Friday (Dec. 8), Nicki Minaj returned with her long-awaited LP, Pink Friday 2. The album boasted A-list features from artists like Future, Lil Wayne, Drake, J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert, Tate Kobang and more.

The sample-heavy album has received an outpour of positive reviews from Barbz and casual music fans alike. The talented Queens, New York-bred emcee took to Twitter to respond to some of the comments discussing her first album in over five years before teasing a deluxe version coming soon.

While detailing her experience working with J. Cole, she said, “Hey, thank you for posting. This man, J. Cole, had a two-hour talk with me. Two. Two!!!! I didn’t realize I was sitting on a therapist’s couch, but two days later, I heard this verse [and] couldn’t stop crying. The end.” She continued, “After having [Papa Bear], I couldn’t wait for the day he’d smile [at] me. First smile? It was one day when I blew a kiss to him. I said, ‘Papa mmuuuaahhhhh!!!!’ Then? Time froze. Froze. He smiled? He smiled. At Me? Looking directly into my eyes? Yes.”

She finished the post writing, “Anyway, Cole… It’s been a long time, but the Barbz welcome you with open arms to [Gag City]. We appreciate you. We hope you stay.”

While detailing her new popular song with Lil Uzi Vert, she shared, “This is mad funny [because] that was the song I wrote in five [minutes] one day for Call Of Duty. Once I kept it for my album, I still didn’t even know if it made sense on [Pink Friday 2]. I didn’t want to send it to Uzi [because] I thought [they]’d be over it. Instead, [they were] like this hard [as f**k]! Uzicito.”

Shortly after, the rap legend teased her new project, “Next week, [Gag City] welcomes a new edition every day beginning Monday or Tuesday. Every day until Friday, you’ll get an additional song that completes my favorite body of work to date. Four more songs. Two names on a very important song rhyme with Schmechia Schmole & Schmonica [Gag City] [Pink Friday 2]. What’s your current three top [favorites]?”

Listen to the new album from Nicki Minaj below!

