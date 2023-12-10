New Music Screenshot from Sarz “Happiness” via YouTube Fans React To Gunna Dropping Afrobeat Song With Sarz And Asake / 12.10.2023

After receiving positive feedback for his two concerts in New York City and Los Angeles and the success of his popular record “fukumean,” Gunna is back with an Afrobeat-infused track. Sarz’s “Happiness” featuring Asake and Gunna is an internationally appealing track that speaks positive energy, starkly contrasting the negativity that riddles the world. The exciting collaboration quickly became Nigeria’s No. 1 trending music video on YouTube.

Gunna’s normally-quiet Instagram was flooded with positive reactions once he posted the clip for his newest collaboration. His post was captioned, “Gunna Wun Amapiano??! [Out now] [AfroWunna].” On the track, he melodically raps, “Got your birthstone, you’re an earth tone/ I miss you, I need you bad, baby come home/ You want me to make it happen, baby I know/ You want me to keep you happy, baby I know.”

When speaking on the track, the producer of Drake’s “One Dance,” Sarz, told COMPLEX, “Collaborating with Asake and Gunna allowed us to tastefully blend genres, creating a rhythmic masterpiece. This track is a celebration of unity, cultural diversity and the universal language of happiness. I’m excited for the world to experience the joyous fusion we’ve created.”

One fan on Instagram mentioned, “[Gunna’s] making the most of not being able to or needing to collaborate with American artists. He’s taking it global.” While another said, “Walking example of when the world tries to tear you down and you continue shining your light successfully and staying ambitious.”

Famous Nigerian recording artist Asake claimed, “A lot of people pay so much for happiness while others get it for free. Creating a song that could fit in both worlds was magical. I’m glad I teamed up with Sarz and Gunna to make this a reality.”

See the full visual for Sarz’s “Happiness” featuring Asake & Gunna on YouTube below.