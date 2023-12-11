News Catherine Powell / Stringer via Getty Images Cardi B Confirms Offset Breakup Rumors: "I’ve Been Single For A Minute Now" / 12.11.2023

Cardi B revealed that she’s no longer in a relationship during an Instagram Live this morning (Dec. 11), directly addressing recent breakup rumors with Offset.

“I’ve been single for a minute now, but I have been afraid to, like — not afraid, I just don’t know how to tell the world,” she stated, “I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign.”

The “Up” rapper continued, “I wanna start 2024, like, fresh, open. I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I’m excited.”

Cardi’s “today has been a sign” comments appeared to be referring to Blueface’s now-deleted tweet alleging an affair between Offset and the LA native’s ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock. The internet personality seemingly denied the claims on Twitter. On Sunday (Dec. 10), Offset also took the social media platform, “I ain’t never talk or touch that lady. Real talk, man, you need some help!”

U just crashing out making up shit — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) December 10, 2023

I ain't never talk or touch that lady. Real talk man you need some help! https://t.co/lsDRLj3W2F — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 10, 2023

Cardi’s confirmation followed speculation fueled by their recent unfollowing of each other on Instagram as well as the artist’s cryptic posts online. Her Stories read, “You know when you just outgrow relationships” and “I’m tired of protecting [people’s] feelings… I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

The former couple’s marriage has seen ups and downs, including a near divorce in 2020 and Offset’s public cheating scandal in 2018. Despite their challenges, they shared moments of reconciliation and affection publicly throughout the years. It’s also worth mentioning that both Cardi and the former Migos rapper attended TikTok’s In The Mix music festival in Mesa, Arizona on Sunday night.

Cardi also shares two children with Offset. They welcomed Kulture in 2018 and Wave in 2021.