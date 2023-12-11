News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Young Thug's RICO Trial Delayed After Co-Defendant Shannon Stillwell Gets Stabbed / 12.11.2023

Young Thug’s ongoing YSL RICO trial faced a delay after co-defendant Shannon Stillwell was stabbed over the weekend.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville dismissed the jury today (Dec. 11) due to a “medical issue” linked to a “participant.” Stillwell — along with Thug, Deamonte Kendrick, Quamarvious Nichols, Rodalius Ryan, and Marquavious Huey — is one of six facing trial. Jurors were asked to return on Tuesday (Dec. 12) morning.

“We’ll just see how things go at that point in time,” Glanville explained during Law & Crime’s livestream. “We’ll take the week as it comes.”

Stillwell’s stabbing details are yet to be disclosed. He is charged with murder, participation in a criminal street gang, violations of Georgia’s RICO Act, and possession of a firearm. Meanwhile, Thug faces eight counts in the 65-count indictment, with allegations of leading a subset of the Bloods reportedly involved in various violent acts in Atlanta.

The indictment was announced in May 2022 and includes 28 individuals charged with crimes like murder, armed robbery, and racketeering. Notably, Gunna took an Alford plea in December of that year. Prosecutors also prepared a witness list of about 400, including police officers, teachers, and YSL associates.

The trial, which started in late November, is expected to last six to nine months. Prior to that, debates ensued over lyric use, witness qualifications, and late evidence delivery by prosecutors.

“How do we just violate court order?” Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, said. “So, yes. I have a serious motion for a mistrial because it’s intentional misconduct.”

The legal professional also explained the meaning behind the “Hot” rapper’s name. He stated, “It was his pact that if he could ever make it as a musical artist and help his family, himself, and many others out of this endless cycle of hopelessness, he would be Truly Humbled Under God. That’s what ‘Thug’ means.”