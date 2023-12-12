News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Kodak Black Opens Up About Drug Abuse Struggles Following Cocaine Possession Arrest: "I’m Working On Myself" / 12.12.2023

Earlier this month, Kodak Black was apprehended in Plantation, Florida for possession of cocaine and evidence tampering charges. According to the police report, the rapper’s Bentley was blocking a road at the time, and his taillights were on.

During an Instagram Live on Monday (Dec. 11) night, Kodak addressed the incident publicly for the first time, adamantly denying using the drug. He stated, “I was on the lean, homie. I was asleep in front of my family house, bro. That’s it. That ain’t illegal.” He also labeled the arrest as “bogus” and expressed frustration over his mugshot circulating online.

Elsewhere in the clip, Kodak admitted to abusing the Percocets he was prescribed after a leg injury in 2022. “I’ll tell God himself, I do Percs and s**t like that, but them was my medicine prescribed to me,” he explained. He also mentioned spending $350,000 on rehab, emphasizing his effort to improve for his children. The “No Flockin” hitmaker added, “I’m working on myself. I’m working right now, homie… I’ve done went to rehab by myself… Just me wanting to better myself.”

Refuting the cocaine usage allegations, Kodak said, “Hell f**k no, bruh. Hell nah. And I ain’t finna say I’m against motherf**kers who do coke. Man, I ain’t on that s**t.” The crime report of Kodak’s Dec. 7 arrest claimed authorities found him with white powder in his mouth, which he denied. Additionally, the artist entered a not guilty plea and requested a jury trial.

In another portion of the video, the Florida native briefly touched on his July 2022 drug trafficking charges. He argued that the oxycodone found was actually Tylenol.

Bradford Cohen, Kodak’s attorney, shared similar statements in November. He alleged the rapper was part of a “coordinated takedown” by Broward County officials and FBI Special Agent James Mitchell.

In related news, Kodak attended Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures listening event earlier today (Dec. 12).