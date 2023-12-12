News Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images, Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images, and Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images SZA, Ice Spice, And More Lead RIAA's "Class Of 2023" List / 12.12.2023

On Monday (Dec. 11), the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) unveiled its “Class of 2023” list. The docket, which recognizes artists with the top albums and singles, welcomed 57 new acts this year.

SZA earned the most certifications with 15 titles. Her 2022 chart-topper SOS went Platinum three times, while “Kill Bill” managed to do a whopping five.

Elsewhere, Ice Spice holds the most titles with Gold singles. This includes her breakthrough track “Munch (Feelin’ U),” “In Ha Mood,” and more.

Additionally, first-timers included Hitkidd and GloRilla for “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” JungKook for his Latto-assisted “Seven,” Mariah The Scientist for “Spread Thin,” PinkPantheress’ “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2.” with Ice Spice, and Kaliii for “Area Codes.” Central Cee, Finesse2Tymes, Coco Jones, Peezy, Kay Flock, and That Mexican OT were among the other names mentioned.

“This is truly one of our favorite times of the year — the chance to commemorate extraordinary firsts! This kind of certification represents the incredible connection between artists, record labels, creative partners, and fans,” COO Michele Ballantyne explained. “We are continually amazed by the unique talents who break through and are honored to recognize the RIAA ‘Class Of 2023’… We can’t wait to celebrate their next big milestones!”

RIAA CEO Mitch Glazier added, “Music moves culture and has the power to connect like never before. The RIAA is so proud to acknowledge the impact of incredible voices and innovative engagement that captivated fans in 2023. These albums and singles earned coveted RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications because they reflect the very best!”

2023 has been an incredible year for both hip hop and R&B. SZA is leading the 2024 Grammy Awards, while artists like Usher, Summer Walker, and more dominated the 2023 Soul Train Awards.

On the other hand, Lil Uzi Vert, Metro Boomin, City Girls’ Yung Miami, Lil Durk, and others won big at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.