SZA, Ice Spice, and Latto

Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images, Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images, and Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images

SZA, Ice Spice, And More Lead RIAA's "Class Of 2023" List

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.12.2023

On Monday (Dec. 11), the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) unveiled its “Class of 2023” list. The docket, which recognizes artists with the top albums and singles, welcomed 57 new acts this year.

SZA earned the most certifications with 15 titles. Her 2022 chart-topper SOS went Platinum three times, while “Kill Bill” managed to do a whopping five.

Elsewhere, Ice Spice holds the most titles with Gold singles. This includes her breakthrough track “Munch (Feelin’ U),” “In Ha Mood,” and more.

Additionally, first-timers included Hitkidd and GloRilla for “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” JungKook for his Latto-assisted “Seven,” Mariah The Scientist for “Spread Thin,” PinkPantheress’ “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2.” with Ice Spice, and Kaliii for “Area Codes.” Central Cee, Finesse2Tymes, Coco Jones, Peezy, Kay Flock, and That Mexican OT were among the other names mentioned.

“This is truly one of our favorite times of the year — the chance to commemorate extraordinary firsts! This kind of certification represents the incredible connection between artists, record labels, creative partners, and fans,” COO Michele Ballantyne explained. “We are continually amazed by the unique talents who break through and are honored to recognize the RIAA ‘Class Of 2023’… We can’t wait to celebrate their next big milestones!” 

RIAA CEO Mitch Glazier added, “Music moves culture and has the power to connect like never before. The RIAA is so proud to acknowledge the impact of incredible voices and innovative engagement that captivated fans in 2023. These albums and singles earned coveted RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications because they reflect the very best!” 

2023 has been an incredible year for both hip hop and R&B. SZA is leading the 2024 Grammy Awards, while artists like Usher, Summer Walker, and more dominated the 2023 Soul Train Awards. 

On the other hand, Lil Uzi Vert, Metro Boomin, City Girls’ Yung Miami, Lil Durk, and others won big at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.

News
Ice Spice
Ice Spice
SZA

TRENDING
News

Ty Dolla Sign Shares Event Details For His New Album With Kanye West

Ty Dolla Sign posted a screenshot of a text with event details for his new ...
By Ahmad Davis
12.10.2023
News

Ty Dolla Sign Unveils Tracklist For Joint Album With Kanye West

Ty Dolla Sign shocked fans on social media by unveiling a handwritten tracklist for his ...
By Ahmad Davis
12.09.2023
News

Summer Walker Responds To Lil Meech Saying He's Having A Child: "Different Cousin"

Back in August, Lil Meech responded to Summer Walker’s infidelity accusations by saying he was ...
By Malcolm Trapp
12.08.2023
News

Nicki Minaj Announces Deluxe Version Of 'Pink Friday 2'

Nicki Minaj reacted to Twitter posts from fans discussing numerous records before teasing a deluxe ...
By Ahmad Davis
12.09.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories