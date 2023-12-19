News Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Rihanna Attends FENTY x PUMA Launch Party Wearing Her New Creeper Phatty Sneakers / 12.19.2023

Yesterday (Dec. 18) evening, Rihanna made an appearance at FENTY x PUMA’s latest collaboration launch in Hollywood. The “Love on the Brain” singer paired a fuzzy fur coat and matching leather jacket with her purple Creeper Phatty sneakers.

Held at NeueHouse on Sunset Boulevard, ASAP Rocky was also in attendance. According to PEOPLE, he arrived 15 minutes earlier and joined her after she completed her photo sessions and interviews. Other celebrities included Evan Ross and model Slick Woods.

The shoe itself came out in North America with three colorways, including black and blue, on Nov. 30. It was released globally the following day (Dec. 1). Furthermore, the new version of the classic silhouette featured enhanced padding on the upper and a chunky brown sole.

Check out RiRi’s green carpet look below.

“We took our OG Creeper and made it bigger and badder,” Rihanna shared last month. “When designing the Creeper Phatty, we wanted to reinvent the OG Creeper that was loved by so many. It’s a classic silhouette that has been missed, so its return had to be bigger.”

“The original Creeper changed the game for us. We knew it was time to bring it back. This shoe has universal appeal, and we’ve seen tremendous consumer excitement for the silhouette to return. We are excited to not only be able to build upon the existing silhouette with the Creeper Phatty but also expand our offering to the entire family,” Maria Valdes, CPO at PUMA, added.

Rihanna returned to her role as creative director for the footwear company in September. That same month, they announced the launch of the football-inspired Avanti sneaker.

After stepping away from the brand in 2017, the musician focused on Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, as well as being a mother. She shares two children with Rocky: RZA and Riot Rose.