Keke Palmer Backs Taraji P. Henson's Underpayment Comments: "We All Have Similar Struggles" / 12.21.2023

Keke Palmer voiced her support for Taraji P. Henson following her remarks about the financial struggles of being a Black actress.

Resonating with Henson’s experiences, the “Wind Up” artist discussed the necessity of multiple income streams in the entertainment industry on Instagram. She cited the costs associated with maintaining a public brand and the need for various jobs beyond acting.

“The entertainment industry is just like any other industry. We run businesses to keep our brands afloat, us being the brand/business,” Palmer explained. “And it’s that team of company members that decreases any assumed large lump sum. This includes monthly expenses, just like everyone else. In the words of Biggie, ‘More money, more problems.’”

Highlighting the broader trend of juggling multiple roles, she also pointed out that this isn’t exclusive to showbiz. “For an entertainment career, you may be like me, an actor, influencer, host, singer, speaker, etc. I keep a job because I HAVE to, haha. We ALL work multiple jobs, and we may like some, but also because we HAVE to,” she added.

Palmer’s reflection came in response to Henson’s emotional interview with Gayle King, where she shared her fatigue with being undervalued in Hollywood despite her extensive career. “I’m only human,” the Hidden Figures star said. “Every time I do something and break another glass ceiling, when it’s time to renegotiate, I’m at the bottom again like I never did what I just did, and I’m tired.”

Last Friday (Dec. 15), Henson appeared on The Color Purple (Music From And Inspired By) soundtrack. She contributed to “What About Love?” with Fantasia, “Miss Celie’s Blues (Sister)” and more. Other artists on the tracklist include Megan Thee Stallion, Halle Bailey, Usher, Alicia Keys and Jorja Smith, among others.

Meanwhile, Palmer put out Big Boss in May. The 10-song project contained records like “Standards,” “FR FR” and “I Care,” with a lone feature from Lxrd Rossi. The singer-actress performed a medley from the LP during November’s Soul Train Awards.